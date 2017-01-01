Veni
Making grub out with friends much easier
Veni eliminates the where to eat discussion among friends.
More works we do!
Preview the voting information
No more cumbersome discussions on where to eat. View everyone's preference immediately.
Easy to invite friends
Invite friends to eat out by a simple tap. No worries if your friends haven't downloaded Veni. They can be invited and make decisions with you via test message.
Personalized recommendation
Veni understands your tastes and recommends the restaurants accordingly.
Grub out with friends now!
Our iOS App will release very soon, stay tuned by giving a thumb up!